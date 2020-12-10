Insider Selling: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) CEO Sells $1,552,362.24 in Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 11,308 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $1,552,362.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,351,606.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $136.59 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $157.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 2.38.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,978.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.63.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.