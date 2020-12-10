Insider Selling: Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Sells $3,056,412.00 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $3,056,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,553 shares in the company, valued at $64,735,109.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $267.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.25. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $143.90 and a 1-year high of $272.58.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,456,000 after acquiring an additional 458,222 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 627,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,029,000 after purchasing an additional 387,423 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Masimo by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,848,000 after purchasing an additional 314,843 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Masimo by 1,202.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 332,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,418,000 after purchasing an additional 306,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Masimo by 304.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,453,000 after purchasing an additional 137,719 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.25.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

