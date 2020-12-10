Insider Selling: NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Director Sells $6,311,500.00 in Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Director Steven C. Jones sold 130,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $6,311,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,848.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NEO opened at $49.52 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,650.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 572.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 82,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 70,557 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth about $519,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 9.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEO shares. CIBC raised shares of NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

