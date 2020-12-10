Insider Selling: SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Director Sells $1,492,307.25 in Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Director Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,492,307.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,474,242 shares in the company, valued at $334,159,950.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alexander Otto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SITE Centers alerts:

On Thursday, December 3rd, Alexander Otto sold 180,276 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $1,882,081.44.

SITC opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.91.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 7,515.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,440,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263,657 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 181.1% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,709,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,937 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at about $15,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 229.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,795,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 226.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,710,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,108 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.