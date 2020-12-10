Insider Selling: Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman Sells $10,749,656.95 in Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 176,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $10,749,656.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,638,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,951,584.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

German Larrea Mota Velasco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 67,484 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $4,098,978.16.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 109,094 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $6,579,459.14.

On Monday, November 30th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 100,000 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $5,971,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 39,298 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $2,389,711.38.

On Wednesday, November 25th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 40,703 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,442,587.03.

On Monday, November 23rd, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 118,680 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $6,865,638.00.

On Friday, November 20th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 131,320 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $7,485,240.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,529 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $1,877,959.29.

On Tuesday, November 10th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 1,600 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $86,656.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 111,127 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $6,040,863.72.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average is $46.00. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $61.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

SCCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

