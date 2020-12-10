Insider Selling: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,797,638.92 in Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 164,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $1,797,638.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TEN opened at $10.60 on Thursday. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $647.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.91.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Icahn Carl C grew its holdings in Tenneco by 61.7% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 9,136,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,215 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 593.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,152,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 986,369 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter valued at $4,269,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter valued at $3,719,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 132.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 304,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 173,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

