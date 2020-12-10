Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.48

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.48 and last traded at $73.80, with a volume of 870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.38.
A number of research firms recently commented on NSIT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.68.
In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $243,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,819.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,873 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.
About Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)
Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.
