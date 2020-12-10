Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.48

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.48 and last traded at $73.80, with a volume of 870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSIT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.24. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $243,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,819.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,873 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

About Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

