Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) vs. Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Head-To-Head Review

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) and Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Installed Building Products shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Installed Building Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Installed Building Products and Yue Yuen Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Installed Building Products 5.49% 44.72% 10.70% Yue Yuen Industrial N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Installed Building Products has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yue Yuen Industrial has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Installed Building Products and Yue Yuen Industrial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Installed Building Products $1.51 billion 1.84 $68.16 million $3.29 28.37 Yue Yuen Industrial $10.11 billion 0.33 $300.55 million N/A N/A

Yue Yuen Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Installed Building Products.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Installed Building Products and Yue Yuen Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Installed Building Products 0 4 9 0 2.69 Yue Yuen Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Installed Building Products presently has a consensus price target of $82.92, indicating a potential downside of 11.17%. Given Installed Building Products’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Installed Building Products is more favorable than Yue Yuen Industrial.

Summary

Installed Building Products beats Yue Yuen Industrial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials. The company is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical applications. In addition, it installs a range of advanced caulk and sealant products that control air infiltration in residential and commercial buildings, as well as moisture protection systems. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial construction firms, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors through a network of approximately 180 branch locations. The company was formerly known as CCIB Holdco, Inc. Installed Building Products, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of leather products, apparels, and sports sandals, as well as soles, components, and others; distribution of licensed products; and property leasing and management activities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Pou Chen Corporation.

