Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Position Boosted by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Integer by 48.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer during the third quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Integer by 398.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Integer during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Integer in the second quarter worth about $234,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.12 per share, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,569.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.84. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $235.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

