IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Sets New 52-Week High at $216.39

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $216.39 and last traded at $214.98, with a volume of 1144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $213.99.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.97.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total transaction of $5,097,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,330 shares in the company, valued at $76,937,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Seifert sold 11,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $2,421,582.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,542.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,667 shares of company stock worth $15,565,558. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,647,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after buying an additional 43,380 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 12.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 618,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,190,000 after buying an additional 68,912 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 11,235.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,357,000 after buying an additional 459,516 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 9.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 456,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,591,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

