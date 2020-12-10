Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,050,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,895,000 after buying an additional 2,994,534 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,937,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,905,000 after buying an additional 856,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 2,088.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,952,000 after buying an additional 835,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.27.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

Several research firms have commented on FE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

