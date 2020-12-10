Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $158,000 in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Mylan by 67.9% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Courage Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 43.8% in the third quarter. Courage Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 38.0% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 447,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 123,348 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 19.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mylan by 36.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 13,534 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MYL opened at $15.86 on Thursday. Mylan has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Mylan’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mylan will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MYL. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

