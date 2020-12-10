Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 21.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at $834,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,197,000 after purchasing an additional 60,719 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HII opened at $173.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.22. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.64.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

