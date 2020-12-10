Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,882 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Invesco by 56.7% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 104,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 37,836 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Invesco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco by 132.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 106,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays cut Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

