Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,035 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.70.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

