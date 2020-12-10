Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,780 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,596 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 575,119 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,244 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 24,072 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,853 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 344,832 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after buying an additional 92,589 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James cut Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.74.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

