Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Cut by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 202.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 66,005 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 44.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,048,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,640,000 after purchasing an additional 320,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 56.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,946,000 after purchasing an additional 86,674 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,102,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $708,278.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $623,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,751,269.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,282 shares of company stock worth $19,846,384. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $124.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.44.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.73.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

