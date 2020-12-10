Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly-Clark from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.89.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.18.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 16.1% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $3,278,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 18.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $634,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.