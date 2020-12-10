Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) (TSE:LGO) Shares Up 21.9%

Shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) (TSE:LGO) shot up 21.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.39. 1,356,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the average session volume of 348,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12. The firm has a market cap of C$783.66 million and a PE ratio of -115.83.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

