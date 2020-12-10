Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LBTYA. Barclays raised shares of Liberty Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.95.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $24.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $25.17.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $633,441.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,092.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $844,278.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,955 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,386.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,801 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,534 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,693,000 after purchasing an additional 57,524 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 255,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,979 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 456,991.7% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 54,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 54,839 shares in the last quarter. 22.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

