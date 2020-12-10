Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.62-8.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.66. The company issued revenue guidance of +22% (implies $88 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.91 billion.Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 8.62-8.72 EPS.
LOW stock opened at $160.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.70. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Truist Securiti upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.76.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
