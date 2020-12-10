Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.62-8.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.66. The company issued revenue guidance of +22% (implies $88 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.91 billion.Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.62-8.72 EPS.

LOW stock opened at $160.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.70. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Truist Securiti upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.76.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

