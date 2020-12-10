Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.62-8.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.021-88.021 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.35 billion.Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.62-8.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.00.

LOW opened at $160.13 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.13 and a 200-day moving average of $151.70. The stock has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

