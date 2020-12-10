Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.62-8.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.66. The company issued revenue guidance of +22% (implies $88 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.91 billion.Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 8.62-8.72 EPS.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $160.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist reissued a buy rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.76.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

