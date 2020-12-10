Luisa Ingargiola Sells 24,262 Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Director Luisa Ingargiola sold 24,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $66,720.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Luisa Ingargiola also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

On Thursday, October 15th, Luisa Ingargiola sold 18,750 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $46,875.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Luisa Ingargiola sold 30,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $75,000.00.

NYSEAMERICAN UAVS opened at $2.69 on Thursday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $5.15.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAVS. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter worth about $6,902,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.