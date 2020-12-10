Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LYRA opened at $9.28 on Monday. Lyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

