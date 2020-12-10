Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) (CVE:MMS) Shares Gap Up to $0.45

Shares of Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) (CVE:MMS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.51. Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 25,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.69 million and a P/E ratio of -33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.35.

Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) (CVE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia, including its flagship Lake Giles Iron project; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

