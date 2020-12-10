Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Marriott International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 37.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,089,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in Marriott International by 7.2% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.3% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAR stock opened at $130.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.17 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.63.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

