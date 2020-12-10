Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Maximus by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 7,431.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Maximus by 7.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Maximus by 71.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 53,884 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Maximus during the second quarter worth about $3,162,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

MMS stock opened at $72.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.87. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $923.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.07 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 23,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $1,594,158.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $427,288.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,122 shares of company stock worth $3,713,102 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

