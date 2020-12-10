Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MSVB opened at $14.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 million, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Get Mid-Southern Bancorp alerts:

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, money market deposit, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured consumer loans.

Featured Article: What is range trading?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.