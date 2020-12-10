Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) (CVE:MPT) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Shares of Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) (CVE:MPT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.18. Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 39,400 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.47 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00.

About Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) (CVE:MPT)

Midpoint Holdings Ltd., a Web-based enterprise, engages in the peer to peer foreign exchange business in Canada. It operates a peer-to-peer foreign exchange matching platform that matches buyers and sellers of foreign currency, and transfers the funds to their location through an intermediary third-party payment provider.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.