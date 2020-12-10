Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.V) (CVE:MKA) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.V) (CVE:MKA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.20. Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 14,500 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.48.

About Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.V) (CVE:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Lancaster Exploration Limited, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

