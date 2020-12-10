Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) SVP Sells $18,143.05 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $18,143.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,127,026.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MODN opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.28. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Craig Hallum cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Model N from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Model N by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,537,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,189,000 after acquiring an additional 507,697 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,469,000 after buying an additional 518,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,782,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,977,000 after buying an additional 144,952 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 938,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,196,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High-Tech Manufacturing, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and Components.

