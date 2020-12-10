Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.31.

NYSE:TAP opened at $48.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.80. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

