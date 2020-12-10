Moncler’s (MONRF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MONRF stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.40. Moncler has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $57.00.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

