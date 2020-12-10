Morgan Stanley Boosts Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $75.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $87.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.14 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 93,487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.