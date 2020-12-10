Morgan Stanley Boosts Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $72.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.55.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $66.51 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $293.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.74 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,256. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zalman purchased 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,907,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.