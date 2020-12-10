Morgan Stanley Buys 236,474 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $63,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,010,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,216,000 after buying an additional 108,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,107,000 after buying an additional 77,964 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,880,000 after buying an additional 136,374 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 285,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKG opened at $136.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.01. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $138.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PKG. BidaskClub raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.90.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

