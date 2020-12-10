Morgan Stanley Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $295.00

Dec 10th, 2020

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MDB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MongoDB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MongoDB from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $270.62.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $280.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.98 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.19 and its 200-day moving average is $229.06. MongoDB has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $305.70.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.27, for a total value of $9,634,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,076,090.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $114,152.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,248.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 378,335 shares of company stock valued at $93,480,055. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 78,937.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in MongoDB by 22.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

