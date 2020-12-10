Morgan Stanley Raises Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $47.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Shares of ZION opened at $42.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.78.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $355,596.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

