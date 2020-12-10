Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2020

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of Johnson Matthey to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $64.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $81.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.92.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

