Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Fortinet worth $68,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Fortinet by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $125.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.40 and a 200 day moving average of $128.18. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $313,182.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,106,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,587,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,189 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

