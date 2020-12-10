Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MURGY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale cut shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $29.06 on Monday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $30.74. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit