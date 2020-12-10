Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MURGY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale cut shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $29.06 on Monday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $30.74. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

