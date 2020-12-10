National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Energy Services Reunited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ NESR opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $9.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.85.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $218.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,830,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,474,000 after buying an additional 653,905 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 227.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 42.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 207,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 61,267 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

