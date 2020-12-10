National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,319 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.17% of National Fuel Gas worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.06.

NFG stock opened at $42.51 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $287.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.