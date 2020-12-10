nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.83. nCino has a 12-month low of $66.82 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCNO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on nCino from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist increased their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In related news, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 69,637 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $5,013,864.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 105,037 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 74,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $5,362,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,738,098 shares of company stock worth $197,143,056.

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

