nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its Q earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.09)-($0.08) for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53-$53.5 million.nCino also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.17–0.16 EPS.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.83. nCino has a 1-year low of $66.82 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of nCino from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In related news, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 69,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $5,013,864.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 105,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 11,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $859,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,738,098 shares of company stock valued at $197,143,056.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

