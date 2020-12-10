Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

NEXA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bradesco Corretora raised Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexa Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.77.

NYSE NEXA opened at $8.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.46. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $537.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.35 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Nexa Resources by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

