nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.83

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.83 and last traded at $35.33, with a volume of 1484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.26.

LASR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. nLIGHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.34 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $138,550.00. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 0.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 72.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 7.5% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 9.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

