Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 125.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,671 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the second quarter valued at $29,173,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Novavax during the second quarter valued at $27,175,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 156.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,515,000 after purchasing an additional 296,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the third quarter valued at $15,729,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 25,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $2,757,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,053. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 18,321 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $1,965,660.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,193,694.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,185 shares of company stock worth $7,896,576 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.93.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $115.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.37. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $189.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 1.63.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($5.57). The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

