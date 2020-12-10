ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Lifted to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

ON has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $30.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of -766.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $15,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,168,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,859,478.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $242,532.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,012,513 shares of company stock worth $26,396,016 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 37,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

